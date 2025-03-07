South West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya marked International Women's Day with a comprehensive programme focused on gender equality and women's empowerment.

The celebration, held Friday at the Multi-Facility Centre in Ampati, brought together local officials, healthcare workers, and community members under the theme "Accelerate Action – Moving Towards Gender Equality."

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, IAS, who served as Chief Guest, highlighted both progress and persistent challenges facing women in the region. While noting Meghalaya's strong literacy rates and female workforce participation within its matrilineal society, Nayak expressed concern about women in traditional leadership positions who continue to face economic hardships despite their legal authority.

"Even female nokmas who hold land rights often struggle financially," Nayak observed during her address.

The event featured educational sessions on critical issues, including a presentation on gender-based violence by TD Ch Marak, LCPO, DCPU, and a discussion on women's safety by Additional Superintendent of Police SN Marak.

A ceremony recognised outstanding women including Lastmania T Sangma, Brand Ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, who has earned 17 medals in Taekwondo championships. Healthcare workers from Gopinathkilla and Rongsangabagre Sub Centres received acknowledgment for their contributions, as did PWD self-help group members Trishna Ch Marak and Silse N Sangma.

The celebration incorporated cultural performances and competitive activities, with Japang VO winning first place in a tug-of-war competition, followed by Chengkom Nokatchi VO.

Deputy Commissioner Nayak demonstrated her commitment to women's health by participating in free blood pressure and glucose screenings offered at the venue. She encouraged women to utilize these preventive services while reminding female health workers to prioritize their own wellbeing.

The event, organised jointly by the District Social Welfare Office, Health & Family Welfare Department, and Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, also provided economic opportunities through a marketplace for women entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.