Students from across Meghalaya demonstrated newfound confidence and communication skills at the SPARK Shillong Summit 2025, marking the completion of the program's initial pilot phase.

The School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience, and Kindness (SPARK) initiative aims to equip students with essential life skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. The summit showcased presentations from participating students who shared their experiences with the program.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the event, later praised the impact of the initiative on social media.

"Truly moving to witness students take the stage with courage and clarity, sharing what the program has meant to them," Sangma wrote on his official social media account.

The Education Ministry of India has recognised SPARK as a best practice and a successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The program focuses on communication abilities, resilience building, and fostering innovation among school children.

Educators report that participants have shown measurable improvements in public speaking, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence – skills traditionally underemphasized in conventional academic curricula.

The SPARK initiative represents Meghalaya's commitment to holistic education that prepares students not just academically but socially and emotionally for future challenges.

"Congratulations to the students and the schools who were part of the program," the Chief Minister added in his statement.

Education officials confirm that following this successful pilot, plans are underway to expand the programme to additional schools across the state in the coming academic year.