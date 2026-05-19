Meghalaya’s SPARK programme pushes soft skills and confidence-building in schools

A classroom initiative focused on communication, emotional well-being and life skills is gaining traction across Meghalaya schools, with over 6,500 students already covered under the state-backed SPARK Meghalaya programme.

SPARK Meghalaya — School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience and Kindness — has expanded across 25 government and government-aided schools since March this year, targeting students from Classes VI to X. The programme, supported by the Meghalaya Education Department, has also been recognised nationally as an NEP 2020 best practice for foundational soft skills and recently received recognition at the Indian Education Congress & Awards 2026 for community engagement in education.

Designed around articulation, resilience and kindness, the initiative moves beyond conventional classroom teaching by introducing activities such as “Question Walls”, “Kindness Walls” and peer-led public speaking sessions. The programme also integrates modules on communication, social-emotional learning, STEM engagement and employability-oriented life skills.

Students involved in the programme say it has changed how they view themselves and their future.

“SPARK made me realise that staying safe isn’t always the same as staying true to yourself,” said Havilah Challam, a Class 10 student from Jowai Public School. “It reminded me to never let the voices that tell us to quiet down define us.”

Another student, Azareel Kharshandi from St Francis Xavier’s Secondary School in Mawsynram, said the programme encouraged students to connect their interests with future careers.

“Before this, I used to think that hobbies and interests never really connected with future jobs. But now I realise that many of our interests and talents can actually become future career opportunities,” he said.

The student’s remarks were later shared on social media by Conrad K. Sangma, who described the initiative as an effort to help children “believe in the confidence they possess”. He linked the programme to the state’s broader push towards “joyful and quality learning” and youth development.

Teachers participating in the programme said classroom behaviour and student participation have shown noticeable improvement. Sylverster Mawthoh, a teacher from Mynken RMSA Secondary School in Bhoirymbong, said SPARK encouraged teachers to rethink how students engage inside classrooms.

“We learned that silence is not always disobedience; sometimes it is confusion,” he said, referring to one of the programme’s classroom exercises that encouraged students to ask questions freely.

The initiative is also being linked to Meghalaya’s growing creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. According to programme organisers, 81 student talents across categories such as music, dance and visual arts have already been identified through campus and district-level showcases. There are plans to connect students with larger state-backed platforms, including PRIME Meghalaya and the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program.

Officials said SPARK Meghalaya now aims to reach more than 10,000 students this year while expanding teacher training programmes to rural campuses across the state.