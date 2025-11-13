Meghalaya’s spin attack crushes Arunachal in U-23 men’s State A Trophy

Meghalaya’s dominant spin display left Arunachal Pradesh with no answers as they secured an eight-wicket victory in their third U-23 men’s State A Trophy plate group match.

The turning point came early when left-arm spinner Gavineal Marpna dismantled Arunachal’s line-up, claiming key wickets and helping restrict the side to 79 all out. Only captain Leki Tsering (25) and Amarjeet Sharma (15) managed to reach double figures. Manish Sharma and PM Santhosh supported the effort with two wickets each.

Meghalaya’s chase began shakily with the immediate loss of opener Sachin Kumar for a duck, followed by Dipankar Baruah for 12. The early setback did little to change the result, as Shavian Blah (36*) and Pushkar Raj Singh (20*) steadied the reply and guided the team home in 21.1 overs with an unbeaten 47-run partnership.

The victory strengthens Meghalaya’s position in the plate group ahead of their clash with Nagaland in Mohali on Saturday.