Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) state project director Swapnil Tembe called on non-teaching staff to end their 15-day sit-in demonstration and return to work. The ongoing protest has significantly impacted salary disbursement for over 10,000 SSA teachers.

In a press release issued on August 14, Tembe stated, "Since the Rationalisation Committee is already on the job, it is pivotal that the non-teaching staff resume their duties and the activities under the program go on as planned."

The prolonged demonstration has caused delays in releasing teacher salaries, implementing various SSA interventions, and executing Right to Education (RTE) initiatives such as disbursing uniform grants and library funds.

"There are more than 10,000 SSA teachers who could not get their July salaries till now due to this sit-in demonstration," Tembe revealed. He added that alternative measures are being explored, including identifying personnel from other departments to process salaries through PFMS.

However, Tembe cautioned that this approach could delay fund utilisation, potentially affecting future installments from the central government.

The non-teaching staff, who rejected a recent 25% salary enhancement approved by the state government, are demanding an 80% increase. In response, the government formed a Rationalisation Committee headed by the Education Department's Commissioner & Secretary.

After three rounds of meetings, the committee proposed several recommendations, including a rationalized base pay structure based on years of service and an annual 5% increment. Tembe explained, "The recommendation of the Committee through its minutes signed by all the members present goes up to 100% increase of salary for those categories which needed major overhaul."

Tembe emphasised the SSA-SEMAM's commitment to employee welfare, highlighting efforts to ensure timely salary disbursement and secure installments from the Ministry of Education.