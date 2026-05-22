Meghalaya’s SSLC 2026 pass percentage rises to 97.26 after supplementary results

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 22 congratulated students who cleared the SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026, stating that the results reflected “determination, hard work, and perseverance”.

According to the Chief Minister, 5,063 out of 5,615 students who appeared for the supplementary examination passed, taking the success rate to 90.17 per cent.

With the supplementary results included, the overall pass percentage for SSLC 2026 in Meghalaya has increased to 97.26 per cent. Altogether, 47,291 students cleared the examination out of 48,623 candidates who appeared this year.

Calling it a “proud moment” for students, parents, teachers and the wider education community, Sangma said the performance highlighted how perseverance could help students overcome challenges.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026,” the Chief Minister posted on social media.

“To all successful students, I wish you the very best for your future endeavours. Continue to dream big, work hard, and make Meghalaya proud,” he added.