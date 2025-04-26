Meghalaya's Strawberry Festival, an initiative by the Department of Tourism, has grown into a major annual event celebrating agro-tourism, cultural heritage, and rural development. Organised by Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) with support from the Departments of Tourism and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, the festival highlights the state's achievements in rural entrepreneurship.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 2 and 3 at three locations: Sohliya in Ri Bhoi District, Syntung at East Khasi District and Darechikgre in West Garo Hills District, bringing in another year of vibrant festivities.

Visitors will get a chance to witness an interesting array of activities including strawberry picking, cooking demonstrations, local beverage workshop, live music, food, children's activities and many more.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently toured Syntung village, interacting with farmers contributing to the state’s strawberry success story. The government plans to expand cultivation across 100–500 acres to boost farmer incomes and economic growth.

A highlight is the live musical performances by local artists through MGMP platform along with cultural performances, highlighting the rich vibrant culture of the state while also creating a lively festive atmosphere resonating through the hills. Adventure seekers can immerse themselves in activities such as cycling and treks through the farms, and glamping setups to enjoy the natural environment. Learning sessions on traditional wine making, beverages and organic farming methods are also a part of the activities in the strawberry festival.

The first edition, held on April 12–13, 2024, drew national attention, featuring fresh strawberry picking, workshops on jam-making, and stalls offering strawberry-based products like wines, jams, and ice creams. Live musical performances through the MGMP platform, cultural shows, and adventure activities like cycling, treks, and glamping enhanced the festive atmosphere.

In 2024, Meghalaya produced around 1,220 metric tonnes of strawberries, up from 1,196 metric tonnes in 2023, following government initiatives like sapling distribution to farmers.

Beyond a tourist attraction, the Strawberry Festival has become a platform for community empowerment, offering opportunities for local farmers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and entrepreneurs, while promoting sustainable livelihoods and agro-tourism.