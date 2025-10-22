Meghalaya's top karate talent to compete in state championship starting October 23

The 31st State Karate Championship gets underway at JN Indoor Stadium on Thursday, October 23, bringing together the state's finest martial artists for a three-day competition.

Organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association with backing from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the tournament will determine which district claims supremacy in both men's and women's categories.

East Khasi Hills enter as defending champions across both divisions after their dominant performance last year. Eastern West Khasi Hills finished second in the men's section, while Ri-Bhoi claimed runners-up honours in the women's category.

This year's championship is expected to see fierce competition as districts look to dethrone the title holders.

Commissioner and Secretary Matsiewdor War Nongbri will open the championship on Thursday. The event concludes Saturday at 4 pm with a closing ceremony where Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai will serve as chief guest.

The championship provides a platform for karatekas across Meghalaya to demonstrate their skills and compete for district pride in one of the state's premier martial arts events.