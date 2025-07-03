Meghalaya's traditional healers get first national certification under quality standards

Traditional healers in Meghalaya have achieved a historic milestone with nine practitioners becoming the first in the state to receive national certification under quality standards, marking a significant step toward integrating indigenous medicine with formal healthcare.

The healers were certified under the Quality Council of India's Voluntary Certification Scheme for Traditional Community Healthcare Providers, following rigorous evaluation of their expertise in treating common ailments, jaundice, bone setting, and arthritis. The certification adheres to ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards.

This certification breakthrough grants the traditional healers access to various schemes under the Ministry of AYUSH, potentially transforming how indigenous medicine is practised and recognised in the northeastern state.

Dr Joram Beda, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, emphasised the importance of integrating traditional bone setting practices into the state's healthcare framework during the certificate distribution ceremony held at the Secretariat Wellness Centre.

"Such certification not only legitimises the contributions of traditional healers but also integrates them into the state's healthcare framework, thereby expanding access to culturally rooted and community-trusted health services," Beda said.

The Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC), which spearheaded the initiative, has been working to preserve and promote indigenous medical practices through documentation, training programs, and establishing traditional healing clinics across Meghalaya.

North East Christian University in Dimapur served as the authorised certifying body for the northeast region. Prof. Darlando T. Khathing, Pro Chancellor of the university, highlighted that these certified healers are now showcased on the QCI portal, making them accessible to a global audience.

Representatives from Khasi, Jaintia, Ri Bhoi, and Garo Hills regions participated in the program, sharing their traditional healing experiences and knowledge.

The certification ensures that traditional healing practices meet safety standards while building bridges between indigenous wisdom and contemporary healthcare systems. Officials indicated this milestone paves the way for more traditional healers across the state to seek similar quality certification in the future.