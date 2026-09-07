Meghalaya’s traditional Khneng embroidery gets national spotlight on Air India Express

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has highlighted the state’s unique Khneng embroidery, describing it as a treasured craft tradition of the Khasi community that is now gaining wider visibility through Air India Express as part of its #TalesOfIndia initiative.

Sharing the post on X, Sangma said Khneng embroidery is a distinctive art form in which every stitch carries a story. The term Khneng means “border” in Khasi, and the intricate embroidery tradition has reportedly been practised for nearly 200 years in Mustoh village in East Khasi Hills.

The embroidery is known for its precise stitching and rhythmic patterns, drawing inspiration from local flora, fauna and geometric forms. According to the Chief Minister, the craft reflects the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the Khasi community.

Sangma said the showcasing of Khneng embroidery on Air India Express represents a significant opportunity for Meghalaya’s traditional art to reach audiences beyond its place of origin.

“A beautiful piece of Meghalaya’s living tradition, now travelling far beyond its roots,” he said in his post.