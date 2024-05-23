Tura Civil Hospital in Meghalaya has scripted history by successfully performing its first pacemaker implant on May 22, marking a significant advancement in healthcare for the Garo Hills region. The first surgery was performed by Dr Jacob Abraham Ruram and the Cath lab team. The patient, a 76-year-old woman from Selsella, received a heart pacemaker. This achievement represents a crucial milestone in providing tertiary care to remote and underserved areas.

Speaking to India Today NE, Ram Kumar, IAS, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), highlighted the significance of this event. "In other government district hospitals across Meghalaya, there are no Cath labs available, which are essential for procedures like pacemaker implants. Many people in the state suffer from heart issues. When it comes to Shillong, patients can go to NEIGRIHMS or other facilities, but in the Garo Hills, accessing such advanced medical care is very challenging," he explained.

The Garo Hills, comprising five districts and a substantial population, had long been underserved in terms of advanced medical facilities. "We identified the possibility and had a cardiologist willing to join the state after working elsewhere. He returned, and with his help, we established a Cath lab in Februray. This is the first Cath lab in any district hospital in Meghalaya. Now, we can perform necessary interventions for both children and adults here, making it a significant development for the state," Kumar added.

The preparation for this milestone involved extensive training for the medical staff. "We hired some Cath lab technicians and provided proper training through the company that installed the equipment. Our cardiologist, who has experience from Bangalore and Africa, has been instrumental in guiding and training the team," Kumar said. The objective is to maximise the use of this facility and extend similar services to two more hospitals within the next six months to a year, depending on the availability of cardiologists.

Its operation has significantly improved healthcare in the Garo Hills, especially for cardiac patients. The lab assists Tura Civil Hospital doctors in placing stents for heart attack patients, performing device closure operations on children born with heart defects, and installing pacemakers.

Kumar noted that the cost of procedures for pacemaker implant is mostly covered under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). "We cover most expenses under the Health Insurance Scheme. There might be a few costs outside of it, but mostly it is covered," he stated.

The local community's reaction has been positive. "The first pacemaker was implanted yesterday, and I’m confident there will be a strong demand since people currently travel long distances for these procedures. I’m sure they’re pleased, but we aim to improve the service further," Kumar remarked.

This milestone fits into the broader goals of the NHM in Meghalaya. "We are working on multiple health matters, including non-communicable diseases, blindness, tobacco, tuberculosis, cancer, and malaria. This initiative aligns with our goal of bringing healthcare closer to the people, both in terms of preventive and curative measures," Kumar explained.

Looking ahead, there are plans to introduce other advanced medical procedures in Tura Civil Hospital and other district hospitals. "We want to extend these services to more hospitals. It depends mostly on the availability of consultants and specialists, but within the next year, we aim to take it to several other facilities," Kumar said.