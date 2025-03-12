The much-anticipated Tura Government Medical College is 75 per cent complete, with significant financial support from the central government, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on March 12 during the Budget Session.

Responding to questions from Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, the minister provided details about the ambitious medical education facility being developed in Tura.

The project is being constructed on 99 acres of land donated by a local clan, with significant financial backing from the central government.

"The total amount of money sanctioned by the Government of India for the project till date is Rs 170.10 Crore," Lyngdoh stated.

She further revealed that Rs 185.65 Crore has been released to the Project Management Consultant (PMC), while Rs 178.66 Crore has been disbursed to the contractor through the PMC.

The medical college is expected to significantly boost healthcare infrastructure in the Garo Hills region, which has long struggled with inadequate medical facilities. Once completed, it will reduce the need for patients to travel to Shillong or Guwahati for specialised medical treatment.