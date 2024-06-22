The retrofitting construction work on the Umiam dam is likely to be completed by the end of July, with imposition of load restrictions, informed Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) CMD, Sanjay Goyal on June 21.

Informing that work on one side of the dam has been completed and the concrete work on the other side is underway, the MeECL CMD also stated that there is pending work underneath the dam.

Ascertaining that there will be an imposition of load restriction on the Umiam dam in order to ensure that no further damage is done to the structure, Goyal informed that details of the load restriction will be revealed after consultations with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati are effectively carried out.

He also informed that CCTV cameras have been placed to ensure that heavy vehicles do not ply across the dam.

Furthermore, Goyal informed that the Meghalaya government has allocated around Rs 24-25 crore for the construction work on the dam.

He said that the Central Water Commission and DPRs are looking into the entire project which includes the retrofitting work.