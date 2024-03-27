In a recent press release, authorities announced the closure and regulation of traffic movements over the Umiam Dam due to essential maintenance work on the Spillway Bridges, involving the replacement of bearings and expansion joints.

Beginning on March 31, significant traffic arrangements will come into effect, with a complete blockage of the Umiam Bridge scheduled for at least 6 hours, starting from 8 AM and extending till 2 PM. Moreover, until April 8, a partial opening of the road will be facilitated, but restricted to vehicles weighing up to four tons, exclusively on one lane of the Bridge.

During this maintenance period, vehicles with a total height of up to 2.5 meters from the ground, including any attached carriers, will be permitted to pass. However, starting from 7 AM on April 8, vehicles weighing up to 15 tons will gain access to half of the bridge's lane.

In light of these restrictions, specific alternative routes have been delineated for the convenience of commuters. Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are directed to utilize either the Shillong-Mawtawar-Umiam Airport road (VIP Road)-Lad Umroi Road, covering a distance of 45 km, or the Shillong-NEIGRIHMS-New Shillong Towanship-Diengpasoh-Lad Umroi Road, spanning 63 km. Additionally, an alternate route via UCC-Mawlyndep-Mawmaram Road has been designated for vehicles heading towards Mairang/Nongstoin, with a distance of 39 km.

For heavier vehicles including Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Buses, the recommended routes are either the Shillong-Laitkor-Mawryngkneng-Lad Umroi Road, covering a distance of 92 km, or the Shillong-Mairang-Nongkhlaw-Guwahati Airport Road, extending over 120 km.

These traffic regulations aim to ensure the safety and efficiency of maintenance operations on the Umiam Dam Bridge while providing suitable alternatives for commuters during the specified maintenance period.