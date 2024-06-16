The United Democratic Party (UDP) presented observations regarding the state's reservation policy to the expert committee on June 15, general secretary of UDP, Jemino Mawthoh informed.

Mawthoh stated that the UDP was the first party to voice their perspectives on the state's reservation policy and present the roster system to Ampareen Lyngdoh, the head of the committee on reservation and roster, on July 14, 2023.

Furthermore, he said that the expert committee was formed after a meeting of all parties was held last year, wherein Ampareen Lyngdoh had urged every party to present their views and recommendations on the reservation policy and roster system.

The UDP general secretary also informed that the party presented eight observations keeping in mind the sentiments of the Garo people. Asserting that the party views the reservation policy ‘objectively’, Mawthoh said it is important that discrimination against any community is avoided.

Meanwhile, Mawthoh also informed that the observations submitted by the UDP are reasonable. Stating that the matter concerns all, the UDP general secretary expected that the police is addressed properly to stimulate further discussions pending the annotations of the expert committee, according to media reports.