The Meghalaya Budget Session on March 11, brought to light the challenges faced by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating in urban areas under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM).

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar, informed the Assembly that since 2014, 510 SHGs have been registered in urban areas. However, an alarming 41 of these groups have collapsed, raising concerns about the sustainability of these initiatives.

Legislator Adelbert Nongrum raised pointed questions about why such a significant number of SHGs had failed despite the government’s claims of support. Dhar stated that each SHG received a start-up fund of Rs 10,000 as a revolving fund under the DAY-NULM scheme.

However, he did not elaborate on whether the support provided was adequate or if further financial aid would be allocated to revive the struggling groups. The absence of concrete measures to address the issue left many legislators unconvinced.