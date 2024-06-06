The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has distanced itself from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level, citing ideological differences and reaffirming its commitment to secularism and minority rights.

VPP leader Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit asserted that they remained firmly committed to refraining from forming alliances with political parties holding different beliefs and principles.

Basaiawmoit stressed VPP's commitment to secularism and respect for all religions, stating that they were prepared to lend support to the INDIA side of the country and its people. He further added that the party would persist in supporting the INDIA union for the safeguarding of minority rights.

While the VPP does not currently plan to formally participate in the INDIA movement, Basaiawmoit left the door open for offering support when needed.

The VPP's stance comes in the wake of its stunning performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. In the Shillong seat, VPP candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon defeated sitting MP and Congress leader Vincent Pala by a massive margin of 3.7 lakh votes. On the other hand, the Tura Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma.