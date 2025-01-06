Meghalaya has registered a significant increase in its voter base, with 2,269,512 citizens now eligible to cast their ballots according to the final electoral rolls published today. The state added 52,412 new voters since the last general elections in 2024.

The Election Commission's special summary revision revealed strong gender representation, with women voters (1,150,599) outnumbering men (1,118,907). The state also recorded six registered third-gender voters, showing growing inclusivity in the electoral process.

Young voters emerged as a notable demographic, with 72,941 first-time voters in the 18-19 age group joining the electoral rolls. The state also counts 10,398 elderly voters aged 85 and above, along with 11,960 voters with disabilities.

The revision process saw active citizen participation, with 48,121 new registration requests (Form 6) filed, of which 46,109 were accepted. The commission processed 18,577 deletion requests, removing 8,936 deceased voters and 7,775 who had shifted residences.

East Khasi Hills remains the district with the highest number of registered voters at 616,737, followed by West Garo Hills with 383,895 voters. The Eastern West Khasi Hills recorded the lowest count with 89,481 voters.

The number of polling stations has increased to 3,551, up from 3,512 during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, improving accessibility for voters across the state.

The Electoral Registration Officer highlighted that house-to-house verification achieved 100% coverage across all 12 districts, ensuring accuracy in the voter lists. The state maintains a 100% EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) coverage for its registered voters.

Voters can still update their information either online through the ECI Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or offline at district election offices and polling stations.