Meghalaya's vibrant Wangala dance will shine alongside diverse northeastern cultural performances at WAVES 2025, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit opening today at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

The four-day cultural programme running through May 4 features performances from all eight northeastern states under the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," providing an unprecedented platform for the region's artistic heritage.

Spectators will witness the energetic Wangala harvest dance honouring the sun god, performed traditionally by Meghalaya's Garo tribe with colourful attire and rhythmic bamboo instruments.

Other northeastern highlights include Nagaland's Tetseo Sisters preserving Li folk traditions through Chokri dialect harmonies, Manipur's classical dance and martial arts demonstrations, and Tripura's Hojagiri performers executing complex balancing feats.

The cultural showcase represents a significant acknowledgement of Northeast India's artistic contributions within WAVES 2025's global entertainment industry focus. Industry experts note this inclusion reflects growing recognition of the region's cultural significance and potential for creative economy development.

Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Culture, Maharashtra Government, and digital platforms including YouTube and Spotify, the summit connects international media professionals while celebrating India's cultural diversity.