Meghalaya's West Garo Hills imposes night curfew in 37 villages amid tensions over GHADC nominations

Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district administration has imposed a night curfew across 37 sensitive villages to curb rising tensions during the nomination phase for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

The curfew will remain in force from 6 pm to 6 am from March 9 to March 16, coinciding with the nomination period for the elections scheduled on April 10, officials said.

District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in areas identified as sensitive.

The order prohibits unauthorised processions, unlawful assembly of five or more persons, and the carrying of arms or objects that could be used as weapons, including sticks, rods and stones.

The restrictions cover 37 villages, including 17 villages under the jurisdiction of Ghallidayganj police station and 20 villages within the limits of Phulbari police station.

Tension escalated earlier in the day after a former MLA was reportedly attacked by unidentified persons while attempting to file nomination papers for the council elections.

According to the district administration, there is a possibility of attempts to obstruct or intimidate vehicles and disrupt normal activities during the nomination process.

The order also noted concerns that the ongoing protests could lead to a breach of the peace, damage to property, or incidents of violence if preventive measures were not put in place.

Authorities further expressed apprehension that recent developments could trigger communal tension in certain mixed-population areas of the district’s plain belt.

The unrest comes after the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council recently issued a notification making it mandatory for candidates to produce a valid Scheduled Tribe certificate while filing nomination papers.

The move effectively prevents non-tribals from contesting the council elections and has triggered protests from several organisations.

Officials said the curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent escalation of tensions and to ensure that the election process proceeds peacefully.