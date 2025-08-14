Meghalaya's West Garo Hills launches cash reward scheme for road accident heroes

The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills has announced a new initiative to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing accident victims: the reluctance of bystanders to help during medical emergencies.

The "Rah Veer" scheme offers financial incentives to Good Samaritans who rush road accident victims to hospitals, addressing the critical "golden hour" when immediate medical attention can mean the difference between life and death.

Under the program, individuals who provide immediate assistance to serious road accident victims will receive Rs 25,000 per incident. The scheme specifically targets cases involving major surgeries, brain injuries, spinal cord damage, or accidents requiring a minimum three-day hospitalisation.

The scheme operates on a structured reward system. When a single Good Samaritan helps multiple victims from one accident, they receive Rs 25,000 total. However, if multiple rescuers assist one victim, the amount is divided equally among them. For accidents involving multiple victims and multiple rescuers, each victim saved qualifies for Rs 25,000.

To prevent misuse while encouraging consistent participation, individuals can receive awards up to five times annually. Recipients also receive certificates of recognition alongside the monetary reward.

The program defines serious accidents as those resulting in major surgical procedures, extended hospitalisation, neurological trauma, spinal injuries, or fatalities during treatment. This criterion ensures rewards target situations where immediate intervention proves most crucial.

District authorities hope the scheme will create a culture of civic responsibility, transforming bystanders into active participants in emergency response. The initiative addresses concerns about legal complications and financial burdens that often deter people from helping accident victims.