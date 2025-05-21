Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on May 21, inaugurated the 1.130 km Hubert Rosario Road leading to the Hubert Acupressure Centre Spein, Mookaswan in West Jaiñtia Hills District.

The event also marked the inauguration of the Alternative Health Festival.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma informed that the road is named in honour of Archbishop Hubert D’Rosario, who dedicated his life to leading the faithful closer to God.

"The road is in honour of Archbishop Hubert D’Rosario who dedicated his life in leading the faithful closer to God and contributed immensely to furthering the church’s mission in Northeast India," he stated on X.

Happy to be at West Jaiñtia Hills District to inaugurate the 1.130km Hubert Rosario Road leading to the Hubert Acupressure Centre Spein, Mookaswan and to also inaugurate the Alternative Health Festival.



The road is in honour of Archbishop Hubert D’Rosario who dedicated his life… pic.twitter.com/AahlTwJOnM — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2025

Earlier, students from across Meghalaya demonstrated newfound confidence and communication skills at the SPARK Shillong Summit 2025, marking the completion of the program's initial pilot phase.

The School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience, and Kindness (SPARK) initiative aims to equip students with essential life skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. The summit showcased presentations from participating students who shared their experiences with the program.