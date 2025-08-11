Meghalaya's Williamnagar hosts one-day Muga field day to promote sustainable silk farming

The Central Silk Board’s Sub-Station for Pilot Cultivation (SSPC), Kaliabari, Boko, in collaboration with the District Sericulture Office, organised a one-day Muga Field Day at the muga farms of Williamnagar on Monday, aiming to strengthen traditional silk culture and boost sustainable livelihoods in the region.

The programme was chaired by Shri Dharavath Saicharan, Scientist-B & In-charge, SSPC Kaliabari, who emphasised the potential of muga culture as a long-term income source for local farmers.

Smt. S. G. Momin, District Sericulture Officer (East Garo Hills), and Shri Charnenko Sangma, Sericulture Demonstrator, urged farmers to adopt improved rearing practices for higher productivity and better quality silk.

The event featured technical demonstrations on host plant management, pest and disease prevention, and scientific grainage techniques. Farmers were also introduced to the Mera Resham Mera Abhiman initiative, a campaign celebrating India’s silk heritage and encouraging expanded muga cultivation across Meghalaya.

A field visit showcased live examples of best practices in muga silkworm rearing, with participating farmers from various villages sharing experiences and showing keen interest in taking up muga culture as an additional livelihood option. The day concluded with an interactive session where experts addressed farmers’ queries, discussed solutions to common challenges, and explored market linkages for muga cocoons and yarn.