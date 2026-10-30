Williamnagar in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district is set to get a multipurpose indoor sports hall worth Rs 9.4 crore, aimed at providing athletes with access to modern training and competition facilities closer to home.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a post on October 29, said the facility would serve as a district-level centre for regular coaching, talent identification, training camps and sporting competitions.

The indoor hall is expected to benefit sportspersons from Williamnagar and neighbouring areas, particularly after Meghalaya hosts the National Games next year. The facility is also intended to support grassroots sports development beyond the national event.

During his visit to Williamnagar, Sangma also inspected the ongoing construction of the indoor hall and interacted with local sportspersons.

He also announced the completion of a new school building for Williamnagar Government Higher Secondary School, which he said would address long-standing infrastructure constraints.

Established in 2000 as the higher secondary section of Williamnagar College, the school was provincialised in 2009. The new building is expected to provide improved facilities for students and teachers.