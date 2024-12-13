The 5th edition of Winter Tales kicked off at Ward’s Lake in Shillong, inaugurated by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh. Highlighting the festival’s growth since its inception, Lyngdoh underscored the importance of merging tradition with modernity while prioritizing sustainability.

“This event, which began humbly, now draws artisans, ateliers, and weavers from all 12 districts of Meghalaya. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Lyngdoh said. He also announced Meghalaya's upcoming participation in a major tourist festival in Gujarat next February, where the state will be recognized for its efforts in promoting green tourism.

The three-day festival, themed "Balance", emphasises sustainable practices and celebrates creative solutions that harmonise progress with preservation. The inaugural day saw the distribution of the Go-Green Awards, honouring individuals and groups committed to sustainability.

Day one featured diverse activities, from panel discussions on balancing tradition with contemporary practices to workshops on art and attire draping by Forgotten Folklore Project associates. Visitors also attended storytelling sessions and book launches, including Pahsyntiew: A Folktale from Meghalaya by Amayda Eden Syiem and Ka Sohlyngem and Other Forgotten Songs by H Teslet Pariat.

In addition, culinary expert Adonijah Lyngdoh, winner of Hills on a Plate Season 1, captivated audiences with a live cooking demonstration.

Local talent took centre stage, with daytime performances by Na U Bnai, Sur Na Nongkyndong, and Da Minot. Evening performances included acts by the Strait Brothers, Jamelle & the Pinefolks, Leo Boys, Jessie Lyngdoh, and Wanjop Sohkhlet, energizing the crowd with vibrant music.

Conceptualised by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in 2020, Winter Tales has become a flagship event celebrating Meghalaya’s cultural diversity and advancing sustainable tourism. The festival is organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with Meghalayan Age Limited and curated by Dakti Craft.

Dignitaries present at the event included MDC Bajop Pyngrope and Robert Lyngdoh, Chief Administrative Officer of Meghalayan Age Limited.

Winter Tales 2024 runs until December 14, inviting visitors to engage with its theme of "Balance" through an array of cultural, artistic, and environmental activities.