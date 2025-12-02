Meghalaya's Winter Tales 2025 to spotlight sustainability with new ‘Go Green Awards’

Meghalaya’s annual Winter Tales festival is set to return to Ward’s Lake on December 11–13 with a stronger push for sustainability, highlighted by the launch of the Go Green Awards 2025.

The three-day event, organised by The Meghalayan Age Limited with the state’s Tourism Department and curated by Dakti, will feature the new awards programme as its key addition. The Go Green Awards aim to recognise individuals, groups, and community efforts driving practical, eco-friendly change across Meghalaya.

Now in its sixth year, the festival continues to emphasise handmade craft, local stories, and environmentally responsible practices. Stalls, installations, performances, and food offerings will once again focus on materials such as bamboo, jute, and other locally sourced resources, with organisers maintaining strict limits on non-biodegradable waste.

Winter Tales is also keeping its “vocal for local” approach, with local chefs shaping the food line-up and homegrown musicians leading the performances. Workshops on indigenous craftsmanship and hands-on demonstrations remain central features of the programme.

The Go Green Awards will span several categories, covering film, art, waste-repurposing initiatives, organised sustainability efforts, community-led projects, individual ambassadors, installations, food, photography, and writing. The awards are designed to highlight Meghalaya’s growing network of sustainability champions and to recognise contributions that encourage responsible living.

Organisers say the festival continues to position creativity and environmental awareness as interconnected pillars of Meghalaya’s cultural identity.

Tickets and event details are available at https://wintertales.in/tickets/