Meghalaya’s young boxers compete in state championship in Shillong

Mawlai Mawroh hosted the opening of the State Boxing Championship 2025–26, bringing together young athletes from across Meghalaya for a four-day competition focused on junior and youth categories.

Organised by the Meghalaya Boxing Association with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the tournament features 105 boxers representing eight districts and several established clubs. Participants are competing in junior (15–16 years) and youth (17–18 years) divisions, with bouts structured according to standard weight categories.

MBA Technical Director Larry Kharpran said the event reflects the steady expansion of boxing in the state. Once largely limited to the Khasi Hills, the sport now draws participation from multiple districts, indicating broader grassroots development.

Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Paia B War Nongbri attended as chief guest and highlighted boxing’s potential ahead of the upcoming National Games, which Meghalaya is set to host. He noted that structured training and organisational support could help produce athletes capable of competing at higher levels.

Officials confirmed that 45 senior boxers from the state are currently undergoing training in preparation for the national event. The ongoing championship is expected to serve as a platform to identify and nurture emerging talent.

Addressing participants, War Nongbri encouraged young boxers to balance sport with education while continuing to develop their skills. He added that the state government remains open to providing further assistance to the association, including access to specialised coaching support.

The event is being attended by representatives of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and local authorities, alongside members of district boxing bodies.