Meghalya to install CCTVs, street lights across Shillong to boost public safety

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on October 31 that the state government will soon begin installing CCTV cameras and street lights across Shillong to enhance public safety and security.

The announcement came during a consultative meeting with Rangbah Shnong and locality heads from the Greater Shillong Planning Area, where community leaders shared their concerns and discussed initiatives to improve the capital and its surrounding areas.

The discussions centred on several key priorities, including CCTV installation, improved street lighting, solid and liquid waste management, and beautification efforts across localities.

Sangma encouraged community leaders to undertake local beautification projects such as painting houses and boundary walls, and developing parks and recreational spaces for children and senior citizens. The government has also expressed willingness to partner with individuals and communities to establish parking facilities within localities to reduce road congestion.

"I urge all community leaders to continue working hand in hand with the Government as shared stakeholders in building a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant Shillong," Sangma said.

The chief minister also handed over the Scale Up Fund for the My City Campaign to 14 localities during the meeting, marking a step forward in the government's efforts to promote community-driven development initiatives.