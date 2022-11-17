BJP MDC of Tura and party vice president, Bernard N Marak on Wednesday, November 16 afternoon was finally released after spending more than three months in jail in connection with a sex racket in Meghalaya.

Bernard was released on the orders of the Meghalaya High Court after securing bail in all cases registered against him by Tura police.

“I am grateful to God for constantly looking after me and today truth has triumphed,” said Bernard Marak after his release.

He said that he bore no ill feelings against anyone and would continue on the path of bringing a change for the people of Meghalaya.

“I am a candidate of the BJP for South Tura and I will contest from there to bring a change for my people,” stated Bernard Marak as he prepares to take on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from that seat.

On allegations that the government tried to keep him incarcerated inside the prison to stave off any possible threat to the position of the chief minister, Bernard Marak replied, “whether it was politics or otherwise, people will judge for themselves.”

"Everybody knows, I don't want to name, but whoever is in the government, whoever is scared that they may be ousted in the next elections are the people behind this," he added.

Notably, Bernard alias Rimpu was detained on suspicion of operating a prostitution ring in the now-famous "Rimpu Bagan" and taking part in POCSO investigations. After the police raid on the location, cases under the "Arms Act" were also registered.

The lookout notice against Bernard led to his arrest on July 26 in the Uttar Pradesh district of Hapur following a nationwide search. He was taken to the Tura Sessions Court, where he was heard and then taken into custody.

The Meghalaya High Court on November 14 granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bernard N Marak in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at his farmhouse in the state's West Garo Hills district.