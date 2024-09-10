Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia has officially taken charge as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force. This appointment marks a new milestone in the esteemed career of Air Marshal Walia, who now leads the strategic and operational efforts of the IAF in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on June 11, 1988, Air Marshal Walia brings a wealth of experience to his new role. A distinguished alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he has accumulated an impressive 3,200 flying hours across various fighter aircraft, including the MiG-21, MiG-23 BN, MiG-27, Jaguar, and Su-30 MKI.

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Walia has demonstrated exceptional leadership and tactical prowess. He has commanded a front-line fighter squadron and the Tactical Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), underscoring his expertise in both operational and tactical development. His tenure also includes commanding a crucial IAF base in the Central Sector, showcasing his strategic acumen.

In addition to his battlefield achievements, Air Marshal Walia's extensive staff experience spans both Command and Air Headquarters roles. Notably, his diplomatic skills were honed during his service as the Defence Attaché to Japan, where he navigated complex international military relations with notable success.

Previously serving as the Air Defence Commander (AD Cdr) at the Western Air Command (WAC), Air Marshal Walia significantly contributed to enhancing air defense capabilities. His distinguished service has been recognized with the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018, reflecting his dedication and excellence in the IAF.