Me•Gong festival 2025 draws 55,000 visitors as Meghalaya strengthens its cultural, concert economy

A record turnout of more than 55,000 people over two days has positioned Me•Gong Festival 2025 as one of Northeast India’s most influential cultural gatherings, underscoring Meghalaya’s rapid rise as a major stop on the national and international concert circuit.

This year’s edition delivered a line-up rarely seen in the region, blending global names, national stars and emerging homegrown artists. The scale of attendance and performance roster is being viewed by organisers and industry watchers as a turning point for Meghalaya’s expanding concert economy.

Day 2 produced the festival’s most high-energy moments, with British pop group Blue, electronic duo Yellow Claw, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and Bollywood performer Kanika Kapoor drawing massive crowds to the Aski Stage. Blue members described the atmosphere as “amazing” and praised the turnout, while Kapoor said Meghalaya remained one of her favourite places to perform. Kuhad’s set, featuring songs such as Cold Mess and Saansein, offered a contrasting melodic interlude before Blue’s nostalgia-driven hits and Yellow Claw’s EDM finale transformed the festival grounds into a pulsating arena of lights and cheering fans.

Local favourites including Hoi Hoi Makbil, G-Hills Finest, Crack Gang, Rough Road and Nokpante kept the Kingfisher Stage packed through the evening.

The festival’s momentum had already been set on Day 1 with appearances by Richard Marx, Neeti Mohan, Julian Marley and Nucleya. Marx’s performance included classics and unreleased music from his forthcoming album Afterhours, marking a rare India show. Mohan drew one of the night’s biggest reactions with her rendition of Mayabini, a tribute to Zubeen Garg performed in his birthplace, Tura. Julian Marley’s reggae set and Nucleya’s closing act rounded off a day organisers described as “historic” for the region’s live-event landscape.

The Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP) continued to feature prominently, giving seven emerging bands a chance to perform on the opening day alongside global artists. Several young musicians described the opportunity as the most significant platform of their careers.

Beyond the main stages, Me•Gong Festival expanded into a broader cultural celebration. Families and tourists engaged with traditional sports, a Brew Village, cosplay events, craft and food markets, VR experiences and the Miss & Mr Me’gong Contest. The Great Garo Hills Cook Off highlighted local cuisine, judged with the participation of MasterChef India Season 8 runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak.

The Chief Minister attended the opening day, with officials reiterating that festivals such as Me’gong, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and Winter Tales are collectively establishing Meghalaya as a cultural hub of the Northeast. The state’s growing reputation is drawing more global acts to consider Meghalaya a natural destination on their India tours.

As the festival grounds at Bolbokgre-Watregre emptied late on Sunday, organisers pointed to the strong visitor numbers, diverse programming and enthusiastic public response as evidence of a cultural sector gaining both momentum and confidence—signalling another decisive year for Meghalaya’s creative and tourism economy.