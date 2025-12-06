Richard Marx, Neeti Mohan, Nucleya electrify crowd as Me’gong Festival 2025 opens in Garo Hills

The 5th edition of Me’gong Festival 2025 kicked off with a spectacular opening in the Garo Hills, drawing thousands of visitors from across Meghalaya and beyond. The festival, graced by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, showcased a vibrant mix of music, culture, and culinary experiences, reaffirming Meghalaya’s growing stature in India’s cultural and creative economy.

The opening night on the Aski Stage was a star-studded affair. Richard Marx, the pop-rock legend, set the tone with hits from his upcoming album Afterhours alongside timeless classics, expressing his delight at performing at Me’gong for the first time. Bollywood sensation Neeti Mohan followed, performing chartbusters like Ishq Wala Love, Jiya Re, London Thumakda, and concluded with retro hits including Lag Ja Gale and Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon. Mohan also paid tribute to Zubeen Garg, singing Mayabini at the birthplace of the legendary artist, further connecting the festival to local heritage.

The energy of the crowd was palpable, with thousands singing along and becoming part of the festival’s heartbeat. Nucleya delivered an electrifying electronic set, while Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, brought global reggae rhythms to the stage, transforming the festival grounds into a high-energy celebration of music and culture.

Homegrown talent also shone brightly. Performances by Meghalaya bands such as Haystack Ladies, Strum Stories, and Ahaia highlighted the depth of the state’s evolving music scene. The Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP) finalists, including Nictophilia, Magneficient Obsession, Necroscope, Emberfall, Imphaled, Misagathia, and Rise&Shine, captivated audiences and underscored the festival’s commitment to nurturing local talent. A young CM-MGMP artist from Tura, Jakrima R Marak, remarked, “MGMP is helping local musicians grow and giving us a platform to perform alongside global artists.”

Culinary enthusiasts were treated to the Great Garo Hills Cook Off, featuring traditional and fusion dishes. Special guest Jessica Nambie Marak, runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8, praised the creative interpretations of indigenous cuisine, calling it a celebration of Meghalaya’s rich culinary heritage.



Beyond music and food, the festival offered an immersive cultural experience. Visitors participated in traditional sports like Anding Oka, explored the lively Brew Village, engaged with artisans, and enjoyed modern attractions like the VR Zone. Stalls under the state’s PRIME Meghalaya initiative displayed local crafts, food, and beverages, reinforcing the festival as a hub for cultural entrepreneurship.

The opening day of Me’gong 2025 set a high bar for the festival, blending heritage, innovation, and global talent. Over the coming days, the Aski Stage will host performances by Blue, Yellow Claw, Kanika Kapoor, and Prateek Kuhad, while the Kingfisher Stage will feature Meghalaya’s finest acts alongside cosplay contests and cultural showcases.

With its unique mix of music, culture, and gastronomy, Me’gong Festival 2025 continues to cement Meghalaya’s place as a leading cultural destination in India, providing a platform where tourism, creativity, and local enterprise thrive in harmony.

