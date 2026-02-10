Mild earthquake in Bangladesh sends tremors across southern Meghalaya

A 4-magnitude earthquake that struck Bangladesh on Tuesday evening, February 10, was felt across parts of southern Meghalaya, causing residents to evacuate their homes briefly as a precaution.

The tremor occurred at 5.02 pm Indian Standard Time near Dawki, close to the international border between India and Bangladesh, according to officials monitoring seismic activity in the region.

Whilst the quake prompted concern amongst residents in affected areas of southern Meghalaya, authorities reported no casualties or structural damage on either side of the border. Officials continue to monitor the situation, though the relatively low magnitude suggests minimal risk of aftershocks or further complications.

The earthquake's proximity to the border meant that vibrations were clearly perceptible to communities in the southern districts of Meghalaya, where some residents chose to leave their homes temporarily until the tremors subsided.

Border regions between India and Bangladesh lie within a seismically active zone, though earthquakes of this magnitude typically cause limited disruption beyond immediate alarm amongst local populations.