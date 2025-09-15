Missing four-year-old girl found dead in Shillong, police suspect foul play

The body of a four-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday, September 14 was found near her home in Nongrah Nonglum, Shillong, on Monday, September 15 morning.

The child, identified as Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, was discovered inside an under-construction house in the neighborhood. Shockingly, her body was found submerged in a waterlogged pit, with a rock placed on top of it, raising strong suspicions of murder.

Confirming the case, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that forensic experts have been called in to assist, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

According to reports, the girl had gone missing early Sunday morning while playing in the courtyard of her home, as her family members were still asleep. Her sudden disappearance sparked a frantic search by locals and authorities, which tragically ended in the grim discovery.

Police have launched a thorough investigation, treating the case with utmost seriousness. Residents of the area remain in shock as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to the child’s death.