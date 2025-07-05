Missing Meghalaya woman found near railway tracks, has no memory of journey to Uttar Pradesh

A 31-year-old woman from Nongmensong who disappeared four days ago has been located nearly 1,500 kilometres away near railway tracks, raising questions about how she travelled such a vast distance without any recollection of the journey.

Janice Angel Mary Sawian was discovered on July 4 by authorities after vanishing on July 1 from Shillong. The woman remains unable to explain how she reached Uttar Pradesh, according to sources familiar with the case.

Her family had filed a missing person report at the Nongmensong Police Outpost when she failed to return home that evening. The case has taken an unusual turn given the significant distance between her last known location and where she was found.

Uttar Pradesh police have transported Sawian to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Meanwhile, her family members, accompanied by Meghalaya police personnel, have departed for Uttar Pradesh to escort her back home.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent discovery remain under investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details about the condition in which she was found or any potential leads in the case.