Missing Meghalaya woman traced in Ahmedabad; Jaiñtia National Council slams state over jobs crisis

The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) has expressed appreciation to the East Jaiñtia Hills district police for their swift action in tracing and rescuing a young woman from Wapung Chnong village who had gone missing in Ahmedabad since March 15, 2026.

According to the JNC, the case came to light after the missing woman’s mother approached the organisation with a verbal complaint. Acting promptly, the council lodged an FIR on March 19 at the Ladrymbai Police Outpost. Following coordinated efforts by the district police, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, the woman was successfully located and is now on her way back home safely.

The council also extended gratitude to Santa Mary Shylla, MLA of Sutnga Saipung constituency, for her intervention and support during the process.

However, the JNC strongly criticised the state government, linking the incident to what it described as a persistent lack of employment opportunities for youth in the Jaiñtia Hills region. The organisation said that due to inadequate job prospects and absence of robust employment policies, many young people are forced to migrate outside Meghalaya in search of work, often exposing themselves to unsafe situations.

JNC vice president Nangjan Dkhar stated that the government has failed to ensure sustainable employment avenues for local youth, arguing that proper job reservation policies in private and industrial sectors could reduce such vulnerabilities. He emphasised that the case serves as a wake-up call for authorities to prioritise youth employment and prevent similar incidents.

The council further urged young people to exercise caution while seeking jobs outside the state, advising them to verify employment details thoroughly and remain in close contact with their families. Parents were also asked to stay vigilant and guide their children in making informed decisions.

Reiterating its long-standing demands under the “Save Jaiñtia Mission” launched in 2024, the JNC said it had already urged the government to implement key measures, including a policy ensuring job reservation for local youth. The organisation maintained that timely action on these demands could help safeguard the future of the region’s younger population and prevent such incidents from recurring.