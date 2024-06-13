A woman from Assam who had been missing for over three years has finally been reunited with her family after being admitted to the Halfway Home in Sabahmuswang, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

Glorina Martina Shadap Kholar from West Karbi Anglong District of Assam, was handed over to her family members on June 12 in the presence of District Social Welfare Organisation (DSWO) officials, marking the end of a long and arduous search.

Glorina, who was suffering from chronic schizophrenia, had been admitted to NIMHANS, Shillong, on March 7, 2021, after being found loitering around the Mawiong area in Shillong. She was later transferred to the Halfway Home in Sabahmuswang on August 11, 2023, along with 11 other patients.

The key moment in reuniting Glorina with her family occurred during a counseling session in August last year, where she provided essential information about her background. She disclosed that she was from Umswai, Amsohbra Village in West Karbi Anglong District and had been married twice, first to the late Romin Marak and then to Lenus Malang from the Tiwa Tribe. Additionally, she mentioned having three sons.

Celina Kholar, Glorina's younger sister, expressed relief and gratitude, stating, "Glorina has been missing since March 2021, and we searched for her everywhere; we thought she had died." Her son, Nelson Khorar, shared his joy, saying, "I am very happy to see my mother."

The reunion was facilitated by the efforts of the Halfway Home staff and the District Social Welfare Organisation, who worked tirelessly to trace Kholar's family and ensure a safe and smooth reunification process.

This heartwarming incident follows a similar case on May 17, when the Halfway Home reunited another patient, Jiratan Bibi, from Kowarpur, Kamrup District, Assam, with her family.

The Halfway Home in Sabahmuswang has played a vital role in providing care and support to individuals suffering from mental health issues, while also striving to reunite them with their loved ones whenever possible, bringing hope and solace to families torn apart by such circumstances.