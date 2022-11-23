The Mizo Students' Union Shillong has condemned the deaths of civilians killed in the violent attack at the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 claiming the lives of as many as six people.

In a press statement, the students' body wrote, "The Mizo Students' Union Shillong is appalled to hear that the lives of civilians have been lost at the hands of indiscriminate shouting at Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills during the small hours on 22nd November 2022, while countless other options of negotiation seemed to be totally eluded by those that claim to be law-keeper and guards."

"We extend our severe condolences to the bereaved families while wishing those who have been wounded in the encounter, a speedy recovery. We also condemn such acts of indiscriminate shooting and expect a fair investigation and just punishment for those responsible," the release added.

On the other hand, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) which comprises the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) representing eight major students movement in the seven North Eastern states have condemned the firing incident of 22nd November 2022 along the Meghalaya Assam border in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong District of Assam that claimed which 6 lives while many others injured.