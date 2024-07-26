Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is set to participate in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in Delhi on July 27, a CMO official confirmed on Friday.

The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will convene on Saturday in the national capital. According to the official, Lalduhoma departed for New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

During the meeting, the chief minister is expected to highlight issues concerning the state's financial needs. Lalduhoma's agenda is to bring attention to Mizoram's fiscal challenges and advocate for necessary support and resources from the central government.

Lalduhoma leads the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, which stands independently, not aligning with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile , Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will also attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27, an official said on Friday.



The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting will be held on Saturday in the national capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to leave the state on Friday to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday. He will speak on the issues related to the state's overall development", said an official of the Chief Minister's Office.



Saha will also attend the two-day meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters beginning on Saturday, the official said.