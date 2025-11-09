Modi shares Scindia’s article highlighting Northeast as India’s ‘forward face’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9 shared an article by Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who described the Northeast as India’s “forward face” and its “natural gateway” to Southeast Asia.

The article, shared by the Prime Minister on X, outlines how the region — referred to by Scindia as Ashtalakshmi — has seen a remarkable transformation through improved air connectivity, highways, and other infrastructure initiatives.

Scindia recently toured Meghalaya and Assam, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key projects. During his visit, he said he “observed nature at its most authentic” and was deeply moved by the “breathtaking beauty” of the Northeast, matched only by “the warmth, simplicity, and indomitable spirit of its people.”

Highlighting the government’s focus on inclusive growth, Scindia credited the region’s progress to what he called Prime Minister Modi’s “vision of transforming the Northeast into a true growth engine of Bharat — rooted in tradition, powered by innovation, and strengthened by the resilience of its people.”

During his Meghalaya visit, the minister inaugurated the Rs 233-crore Integrated Sohra Tourism Circuit under the PM-DevINE initiative and toured the Mushroom Development Centre in Upper Shillong, which he described as “a quiet revolution in the heart of Meghalaya,” where scientists and locals are working together to improve rural livelihoods.

In Assam, Scindia inaugurated the North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster at IIT Guwahati and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 635 crore, aimed at strengthening research and innovation in the region.

The Prime Minister’s Office, while sharing Scindia’s piece, said the minister’s reflections “capture the beauty and dynamism” of the Northeast and its growing role as India’s bridge to Southeast Asia.

Scindia’s message aligns with the government’s broader goal of positioning the Northeast not as a distant frontier, but as a vital, forward-looking region integral to India’s growth story.