Monsoon withdrawal in Meghalaya from October 14: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Meghalaya is expected by October 14, marking the end of one of the most deficient monsoon seasons in the state in recent years.

According to IMD data, Meghalaya recorded the “highest rainfall deficit in the country” this year, with rainfall around 56 per cent below normal levels. Between June 1 and July 28, the state received only 690.7 mm of rain against the normal 1,555.4 mm.

For the entire June–September period, Meghalaya registered a rainfall deficit of about 45 per cent, receiving 1,328.5 mm compared to the normal 2,401.4 mm. Meteorologists attributed the anomaly to shifting monsoon dynamics and weakening moisture inflow, which have raised serious concerns over agriculture, water availability, and local ecosystems.

Officials said all departments and agencies concerned have been directed to take note of the monsoon’s retreat and prepare for a transition to drier conditions in the coming weeks.