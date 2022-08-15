A mother and her 5-year-old son were killed in a tragic incident when a herd of wild elephants attacked a village in the West Garo Hills on Monday morning.

At around 2 AM, a wild herd of elephants came to the village looking for food, and some of the villagers abandoned their homes for fear of being damaged, and began fleeing in the dark, only to get chased by the elephants.

The elephants chased and attacked a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were fleeing to seek shelter elsewhere. Both Sarati Lama (32 years old) and her 5-year-old son, Suchit Biswakarma, were trampled to death by the herd.

The elephants also attacked and killed 40-year-old Bhim Bh Roy (40) in the same village.

The area is close to the Assam border and the wild elephants have been crisis crossing for the last few days, informed wildlife officials.

Forest and police teams had been placed on alert and on duty in the area to monitor their movement, but the wild herd managed to give them a slip and entered a village with devastating consequences.