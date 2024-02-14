MoU signed between DoNER, North Eastern Council and IIM Shillong to continue the operation of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre

An MoU was signed between the NEC Shillong, IIM Shillong and the MDoNER for continuing the operation of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis deepening engagement with IIM Shillong on February 13 at the NEC Secretariat, Shillong and MDoNER joining through weblink.

The MoU was signed by Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary MDoNER, Moses K Chalai, Secretary, NEC and Prof. D.P Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong in the presence of Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER and other senior officials of DoNER, NEC and IIM Shillong.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis was created by a tripartite agreement between IIM Shillong and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and North Eastern Council signed on 15th October 2016.

It and aimed to emerge as a state-of-the-art centre to assist the states of North East India and the implementing agencies to plan and executive the projects properly, promote innovations and function as a repository of best practices in the region.

Speaking at the occasion Prof D P Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong express his happiness and reflected upon the rich legacy of the late President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam and his vision of development. He highlighted the key initiatives and interventions made by Dr Kalam Centre in recent years. He stressed that the extension of the MoU would further deepen the relationship between the three important agencies and strengthen the commitment towards the development of northeastern region.



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Moses Chalai, Secretary NEC expressed his satisfaction on how the Centre has emerged as per the expectation. He urged the centre to work on deliberating on the policies, guidelines of the central government as per the aspiration of the region to keep them dynamic. He expresses happiness in completing the construction of the administrative building of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre which was sponsored by Ministry of DoNER through NEC. He drew the attention of MDoNER for a formal inauguration of the centre.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER conveyed his best wishes to the centre expecting it emerging as an important think tank of the region. He highlighted the need for introducing North East Development Fellows through Dr. Kalam Centre from IIM Shillong which will have a significant impact in administration and bringing good governance in the region. He assured all possible support from MDoNER in developing the centre.

Atul Kulkarni, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong who was present virtually, underlined the importance of Dr Kalam Centre in meeting the aspirations of the region, be it entrepreneurship, education, policy development or training, and facilitating the state government in delivering good governance.

With the extension of the MoU, Dr. Kalam Centre will work with more rigour and commitment.

Dr. Kalam Centre will work under a number of key areas, including 1. Training and Development 2. Research and Consultancy 3. Policy Advocacy 5. Knowledge Dissemination and 5. Civic Engagement, with the following objectives:

i. . To emerge as a ‘think tank’ for the North Eastern Region (NER) through the application of the best management practices, ideas providing management framework, outlook and business models for positioning the NER as an important contributor for national growth.

ii. To provide inputs on the efficiency and sustainability of resource utilization in the NER.

iii. To provide framework on implementation of policies and programmes of MDoNER in its mission of accelerating the pace of socio-economic development of the NER and assist MDoNER/ NEC in developing a long term vision for overall development of NER in consultation with other institutions in NER.

iv. To promote Human Resource Development in the region by assisting institutions in developing curriculum, course design and capacity building of officials involved in implementation of policies and programmes of both Central and State Governments.

v. To network with other institutions of excellence in various subject areas relevant to the development of the NER and to establish an institutional network for collaborative research, analysis and consultancy etc,.

To undertake research and analysis on the development agenda of the NER jointly with MDoNER, NEC and states or individually and identify gaps in the development programmes/ schemes in the villages of NER for its effective implementation.

To support in stimulating economic development in NER through innovation and entrepreneurship in the potential sectors.

To identify interventions needed for steady export growth from NER by gathering market intelligence.

To assist in generating new ideas and knowledge in all the sectors for adoption in NER.

Dr Kalam Centre and the State-of-the-art Resource Centre in NEC will work on mutually complementing and reinforcing ways, avoiding any duplication of efforts.

The Centre is expected to work in collaboration with the North Eastern Council, the States and eminent institutions of North Eastern Region as well as national level institutions to harness the true growth potential of the Region.