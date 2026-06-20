MPYC raises concern over lack of support for Meghalaya students ahead of NEET re-examination

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has expressed concern over what it described as inadequate support measures for students from Meghalaya who are scheduled to appear for the NEET re-examination on June 21, stating that many candidates continue to face logistical and financial challenges at short notice.

According to MPYC, a significant number of students, particularly those from rural and remote parts of the state, are struggling to arrange transportation, accommodation, and other essential resources required to reach designated examination centres. The organisation stated that the short notice for the re-examination has placed additional pressure on students and their families ahead of an examination considered critical for admission to medical education programmes.

As per available figures, approximately 3,200 students from Meghalaya appeared for the examination. Of these, around 700 to 750 candidates are from the Garo Hills region, while nearly 2,450 to 2,500 are from Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills. The designated centres for the re-examination are located in Shillong and Tura, requiring many students to undertake long-distance travel within a limited timeframe.

MPYC stated that several students remain uncertain about travel arrangements, accommodation availability, and related expenses, adding that such circumstances have created additional stress for candidates, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Questioning the response of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government, the youth body alleged that despite repeated emphasis on youth empowerment and educational development, adequate assistance mechanisms for students appearing in the re-examination have not been put in place.

The organisation further observed that while the state government has highlighted initiatives related to the expansion of medical education infrastructure, including developments associated with Tura Medical College and Shillong Medical College, comparable urgency has not been demonstrated in addressing the immediate concerns of students seeking admission through NEET.

MPYC noted that NEET remains the principal gateway for entry into medical education in India and argued that supporting aspirants during critical examination stages is essential for strengthening the future healthcare workforce of the state.

The organisation maintained that educational access and opportunity remain central to broader social and economic progress and stated that challenges faced by aspiring medical students raise wider concerns regarding access to higher education for students from remote and underserved areas.

Reiterating that the issue extends beyond political considerations, MPYC said the matter concerns the future of students and their ability to pursue medical education and professional opportunities. The organisation also expressed solidarity with NEET aspirants and their families and called for greater attention and timely intervention to address student concerns.