The Meghalaya government is considering to enhance the ex-gratia amount to the kin of the victims of Mukroh firing incident.

It may be mentioned that, on November 22 after the incident at Mukroh village, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakhs rupees to the family of the victims.

“Maybe the question of increasing the ex gratia it is there, the government is seriously examining on this matter and maybe the enhancement will be more than 5 lakhs”, said Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

On being asked if the government is considering government jobs to the affected families, Deputy CM said that the government has directed the political department to work on it.