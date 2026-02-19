Mukul Sangma demands expunction of Meghalaya CM’s remark from Assembly records

Meghalaya Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on February 19 urged the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to expunge a remark made by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, alleging that it was addressed directly to him rather than through the Chair.

Raising a point of order during Question Hour, Sangma sought removal of portions of the Chief Minister’s response, contending that established Assembly procedures require members to address the Speaker and not individual legislators.

The Leader of the Opposition stated that such conduct deviated from parliamentary norms and reflected a growing disregard for legislative discipline. “Every member, even while replying, must address the Chair and not the members directly. There is a tendency, particularly among cabinet members, to look at the questioner and address them directly. This is completely against our procedures,” he said.

He urged Speaker Thomas A. Sangma to strike the remarks from the official records, maintaining that the dignity and decorum of the Assembly must be preserved.

Responding briefly, the Speaker assured the House that the matter would be examined.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, however, maintained that he had followed due procedure and that the rules of the House apply equally to all members. “Whatever decision you take, Mr Speaker, the rules of procedure should be followed. It is a positive suggestion, and I take it positively,” he said.

Separately, Mukul Sangma demanded a government inquiry into alleged irregularities in the ongoing construction of National Highway-62.

Citing inputs received from the Opposition bench, he alleged deviations from the approved project alignment and claimed that the contractor was exploiting incidental minerals for construction purposes.

“The report indicates that there is a deviation from the approved alignment, and while doing so, the contractor is engaging in extracting incidental minerals. It seems the contractor is taking advantage,” he alleged, calling for a detailed probe.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD (Roads) Minister Prestone Tynsong assured the House that the government would examine the matter.

“In case of any instance of any company taking undue advantage of aggregate or boulders, we will examine the issue and take action,” Tynsong said.