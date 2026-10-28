Meghalaya Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma on October 28 raised concerns over reports of former militant groups attempting to reorganise, urging the state government to strengthen police preparedness, fill vacancies and insulate police appointments and transfers from political interference.

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the State Security Commission, which reviewed police operations and security challenges across Meghalaya.

Sangma stressed the need to strengthen the police force’s operational capabilities and improve emergency response mechanisms to deal with mob violence, civil disturbances and other security challenges.

He also called for the timely filling of vacant posts in the police department and emphasised that transfers and appointments should remain free from political and external influence to ensure administrative integrity and professional policing.

Sangma Seeks Strict Enforcement of Residents’ Security Act

Raising concerns over unauthorised influx and illegal immigration, the Opposition leader called for strict enforcement of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016.

He also underlined the need for better coordination between Assam and Meghalaya to maintain stability and address security concerns along their shared interstate boundary.

Sangma reiterated concerns over difficulties faced by landowners along the India–Bangladesh border, particularly those whose access to property has been restricted by border fencing.

He stressed that the concerns of affected residents must be addressed alongside efforts to strengthen border security.

Demands Probe into Suspected Illegal Coal Operations

Sangma also called for a comprehensive investigation into suspected illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya.

Citing alleged discrepancies in official coal stock records, he raised concerns over possible irregularities and alleged that high-level patronage could be enabling unlawful activities.

He called for a thorough probe to establish the facts, identify those responsible and ensure accountability.

The discussions at the State Security Commission brought police preparedness, border management, illegal immigration and suspected coal-related irregularities into focus, with the Opposition leader pressing for stronger enforcement and institutional accountability.

The allegations regarding militant regrouping and illegal coal operations require verification by the authorities concerned.

