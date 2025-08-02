Mukul Sangma seeks Meghalaya Governor's intervention over 42-month salary dues in GHADC

Meghalaya Leader of Opposition and senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Saturday August 2 called on Governor Phagu Chauhan, seeking immediate intervention over the prolonged non-payment of salaries to employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

During the meeting, Sangma expressed serious concern over what he described as “administrative indifference” and a “complete governance breakdown” by the Conrad Sangma-led state government and GHADC authorities. He highlighted that the council’s staff, including officers, have been deprived of their salaries for a staggering 42 months.

According to a senior GHADC official, who requested anonymity, the unpaid salary dues have reached nearly ₹300 crore. “This reflects a gross failure in fiscal management and political accountability,” the official noted.

Dr. Sangma alleged that the continued delay in disbursing salaries is not a mere administrative lapse but a case of “wilful negligence” and “gross violation of workers’ rights.” He stated that such a prolonged financial drought for government employees shows a blatant disregard for the dignity and welfare of public servants.

Calling the situation deeply concerning, Sangma urged the Governor to convene an urgent review meeting involving the Chief Minister and all relevant departments to ensure swift resolution of the crisis.

"The staff and officers of GHADC have been abandoned. Their suffering is not just a bureaucratic issue—it is a humanitarian failure,” the Opposition leader added.