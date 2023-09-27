Meghalaya BJP leader and cabinet minister Alexander Laloo Hek on September 26 targeted Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma claiming that the leader's accusations against chief minister Conrad K Sangma is absolutely 'childish'.

"Accusations about someone's personal life is such a childish move," stated Alexander Laloo Hek, BJP leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister, in response to Dr. Mukul Sangma's claim that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is closely associated with an alleged 'Drug Kingpin' from Mizoram.

Hek provided a general example, emphasizing that one should not hesitate to associate with someone, stating, "If someone shows me respect, I will show them respect too." He firmly asserted that taking a picture with someone is not wrong.

Addressing reporters, Hek remarked that whatever Dr. Mukul had stated on the floor of the Assembly is "childish."

Hek stressed, "You have your personal life, I have my own personal life, everyone has their own personal life... it is very childish to bring personal life into the public domain."

However, when queried about the allegations made by former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma against the current CM Conrad, Hek refrained from commenting directly. He stated that he did not wish to intrude on someone's personal life but strongly condemned Dr. Mukul's accusations, asserting that "no personal matter should be brought into the public domain."

He further maintained that there is nothing wrong with being friends with anyone, offering the example of Mary Magdalene, who was labeled as characterless but was accepted by Jesus Christ.

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