Multinational military exercise PRAGATI 2026 concludes in Meghalaya

The maiden edition of Exercise PRAGATI 2026, a multinational military exercise involving 13 countries, concluded successfully at Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya with a 72-hour validation exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual trust and collective readiness among participating armed forces.

The exercise brought together more than 400 military personnel from India, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam under the banner of Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region (PRAGATI).

The closing ceremony was attended by six Vice Chiefs and over 40 senior military officials from participating nations. Dhiraj Seth hosted the visiting dignitaries and held bilateral interactions to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties.

Conducted in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations and included lectures, demonstrations and practical drills. Troops trained in mixed teams and carried out activities such as rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering, jungle lane shooting, room and bus intervention, IED detection and casualty evacuation.

A key highlight of the exercise was the strong camaraderie and cooperation among soldiers from different nations, who trained together under challenging conditions to build trust and professional understanding.

As part of the event, the Indian Army, in collaboration with FICCI and the Army Design Bureau, organised a defence equipment exhibition showcasing indigenous defence technologies and next-generation military systems. The display highlighted India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Officials said Exercise PRAGATI 2026 significantly strengthened interoperability, improved collective preparedness and deepened strategic partnerships among participating nations. The successful completion of the inaugural edition has laid the groundwork for future editions while reinforcing a shared commitment to peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.